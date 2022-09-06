Stockton soccer goalie Megan Brady earns NJAC weekly honor

Stockton University goalkeeper Megan Brady was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in women's soccer, the university announced Tuesday.
It was her first career weekly honor.
Brady posted her first career shutout Thursday, a 1-0 victory over St. Joseph's Long Island. On Saturday, the sophomore earned another shutout when Stockton defeated Albright 2-0 in the Stockton Classic.
Brady was in net again Sunday when the Ospreys lost 1-0 to Scranton, which is ranked 10th in NCAA Division III by the United Soccer Coaches. Brady had a 245-minute scoreless streak before that goal.
In 270 minutes (three games) this season, Brady has a 0.33 goals-against average and an .833 save percentage. She's made five saves. The Ospreys are 2-1.
