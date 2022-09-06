 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton soccer goalie Megan Brady earns NJAC weekly honor

Megan Brady action

Stockton University goalkeeper Megan Brady was named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week in women's soccer Tuesday. She allowed one goal in the Ospreys' first three games of the season.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Stockton University goalkeeper Megan Brady was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in women's soccer, the university announced Tuesday. 

It was her first career weekly honor.

Brady posted her first career shutout Thursday, a 1-0 victory over St. Joseph's Long Island. On Saturday, the sophomore earned another shutout when Stockton defeated Albright 2-0 in the Stockton Classic.

Brady was in net again Sunday when the Ospreys lost 1-0 to Scranton, which is ranked 10th in NCAA Division III by the United Soccer Coaches. Brady had a 245-minute scoreless streak before that goal. 

In 270 minutes (three games) this season, Brady has a 0.33 goals-against average and an .833 save percentage. She's made five saves. The Ospreys are 2-1.

Megan Brady headshot

Brady

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

