Stockton University set three school records at the All-Atlantic Regional Track & Field Championships in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Held Wednesday and Thursday at Susquehanna University, the meet featured dozens of teams. The Ospreys finished 13th in a field of 47 women's teams. The Stockton men tied for 23 among 43 teams.

The Ospreys set a school record of 9 minutes, 30.79 seconds in the women's 4x800-meter relay. The four Stockton runners consisted of freshmen Kayla Kass, Gabriella Collins, Rachel Hayes and senior Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township H.S.). Their time was four seconds faster than the previous record set in 2016.

Erik Ackerman finished third in the men's 1,500 in 3:53.94, an Ospreys record. Stockton's 4x100 team of Carson Latham, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) and freshman Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) set a school record of 41.85 seconds and finished fifth.

Taking eighth place in the women's 4x400 in 3:58.52 were Kass, Maldonado and freshmen Emma Conroy and Emma Petrolia.

The Ospreys earned team points in three women's field events. Shahyan Abraham took third place in the shot put (13.37m). Michaela Pomatto (EHT) finished fourth in the discus (42.15m), and freshman Megan Campanile (Southern Regional) was seventh in the javelin (38.93m).

Among the Stockton men, Fisher took seventh place in the 200 (22.15 seconds). Lathan was eighth in both the 100 (10.81) and the 200 (22.15). Connor Wright (Hammonton) took eighth in the triple jump (13.77m).

With top 20 rankings in the nation, Kass and Abraham are expected to qualify for the NCAA Division III championships to be held May 26-28 in Rochester, New York. The NCAA is expected to announce the qualifiers over the weekend.