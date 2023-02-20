The Stockton University men’s basketball team has been ready for this moment.

The defending New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament champions will begin their journey for a second straight title Tuesday. The Ospreys (21-4, 15-3 NJAC) earned the second seed and a first-round bye in this season’s bracket.

Stockton will host third-seeded Montclair State (22-4), which beat sixth-seeded New Jersey City 89-69 on Saturday.

Last season, the Ospreys advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet 16, returning many of those key players this season.

“I kind of think we have been playing the whole year at times looking forward to the postseason,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. “So, I am hoping we step up with our level of standards when it comes to a lot of the details on defense and we can kick it into another gear.

“I think we have been kind of lax at times during the regular season.”

The Ospreys’ regular-season record is a testament to their talented roster, Bittner said. That includes 2022 NJAC Player of the Year DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.), 2022 NJAC Defensive Player of the Year Ky Flanders (Wildwood), Kadian Dawkins and many others.

Locals like Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) are also making an impact. Seniors Jonathan Azoroh and Milo De Los Santos are some of the other key players on an experienced team.

There is still more to be done before Tuesday, Bittner said.

“I think we have another level we need to get to defensively if we have any chance of advancing,” said Bittner, adding the team will be practicing hard the next few days.

Stockton finished its regular-season with a 93-84 loss to Kean, which earned the fourth seed but lost to fifth-seeded The College of New Jersey on Saturday.

Ending the regular season on a loss was not disappointing, Bittner said.

That extra victory could have been the difference in hosting a game in the NCAA Division III Tournament, but the Ospreys are not looking that far into the future.

“It didn’t have that many implications,” said Bittner, noting his coaching staff has “secretly been hoping that somebody would beat them “because sometimes your losses are what recalibrate you.

“When you are winning games, kids think everything is fine. And they are playing fine. But I know to beat better opponents we have got to be more detailed in the way we approach defense.”

Having a first-round bye is always the goal as those teams only have to win one home game to get to the final, Bittner said. Being able to play in front of the home crowd Tuesday in Galloway Township is “a huge advantage.”

Rowan (20-5, 16-2 NJAC), which defeated Stockton twice in the regular season, earned the top seed and the other first-round bye. TCNJ will play at Rowan on Tuesday in the other semifinal.

Rowan defeated Stockton 107-69 on Jan. 18 and 109-98 on Nov. 22. The Profs feature locals Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) and Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph).

Last season, the Ospreys beat the Profs 95-91 in the NJAC final.

A championship rematch and a third meeting this season are very possible. If the Profs and the Ospreys reach the final, the game will be played Friday on Rowan’s home court in Glassboro, Gloucester County. Last season, Stockton hosted the championship.

“I think the goal is to get to play them again,” Bittner said. “But we are going to have a tough opponent Tuesday. The hope is to get to Rowan, and we will worry about that then.”

With many key players from last year’s run back, the sense of urgency among the players has gone up knowing the playoffs are here, Bittner said.

“They have been waiting for this. I expect them to kick it up a step,” Bittner said. “If you can’t get excited about a home playoff game Tuesday, then we don’t deserve to win.”