The New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women chose Stockton University senior track and field standout Shahyan Abraham as its Woman of the Year for the Ospreys.

The university made the announcement Monday.

Abraham, a graduate or Orange High School in Essex County, competes in indoor track and field and outdoor track and field for the Ospreys.

The NJAIAW "recognizes the outstanding achievements of female athletes in New Jersey by celebrating one honoree from each high school, junior college and senior college in the state. The winners were acknowledged with a reception at Seton Hall University on Saturday," according a Stockton news release.

Along with her athletic achievements, Abraham has achieved a 3.93 GPA as an economics major with a concentration in pre-law. She has served as an ambassador for the admissions office and been a participant and treasurer of the university's mock trial team, and twice earned a New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic honorable mention,

During the current indoor season, Abraham has broken her own school record in the weight throw. Her distance of 17.58 meters also is best in the NJAC and the Metro Region and 12th in the NCAA Division III this season. She also has the best shot put (12.96m) performance in the conference (second in the Metro Region). Three times this season, she has been named the conference's Field Athlete of the Week.

In spring 2022, she won the NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete award. During her Stockton career, she has twice been an NJAC champion and first-team selection in the shot put, having won the event indoors and outdoors as a junior. Five times Abraham has earned all-conference honors. She also was second-team all-NJAC in the discus and hammer during the 2022 outdoor season and received an honorable mention in the weight throw for the 2021-22 indoor season.

In 2021-22, Abraham earned All-Region recognition from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association four times: for the weight throw and shot put during the indoor season and for the shot put and discus outdoors.