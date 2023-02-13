Stockton University senior Shahyan Abraham on Monday was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
Abraham, from Orange, Essex County, received the award for her performance in two events at the Big Apple Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday.
Abraham broke her own school record in the weight throw and finished third among among 11 competitors. Her throw of 17.58 meters broke by nearly half a meter the Ospreys mark she set last month. Her performance Saturday also placed her 11th in the nation among NCAA Division III athletes this season.
Also Saturday, Abraham also finished fifth among 54 throwers in the shot put (12.96m) of 12.96 meters, the third-best performance of her indoor career and the best this season in the NJAC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.