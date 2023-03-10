SWATHMORE, Pa. — Kadian Dawkins never envisioned the end.

Standout athletes rarely, if ever, do.

Dawkins and his backcourt partner, Kyion Flanders, saw their college careers end as Stockton lost to Nichols College 86-68 in a NCAA Division III Sweet 16 matchup at Swarthmore College.

“It’s crazy,” Dawkins said. “I never thought it would come to an end. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was in coach (Scott Bittner’s) office, and he told me four years was going to go by like that.”

The Ospreys (24-6) struggled to stop Nichols (26-5). The Dudley, Massachusetts, school made 32 of 60 shots (53.3%) and scored 48 of their points in the lane.

“They were exactly how I thought they would be,” Bittner said. “I knew they were going to drive it and drive it and drive it.”

Stockton seemed off from the start.

Nichols led by as many as 11 in the first half as Stockton struggled. Layups rolled off the rim for the Ospreys. Stockton shot 12 of 41 (29.3%) from the field and 4 of 19 (21.1%) from 3-point range in the first half.

“I’m not sure any of the 19 (3-pointers) I would have taken back,” Bittner said. “I thought we got good shots. At the end of the day, I thought the defensive end was the problem. We knew we would shoot the ball better in the second half. The focus was on the other end of the floor, and that never evolved.”

Stockton rallied at the start of the second half. The Ospreys made four of their first five 3-point attempts in the second half. Junior swingman D.J. Campbell sank a jump shot to give Stockton a 52-51 lead with 14:18 left in the game.

But Nichols then showed why it’s on a 20-game winning streak. The Bisons responded with a 17-3 run to build a 69-55 lead with 9:25 left.

The Ospreys never really challenged again.

“Once we got the lead,” Flanders said, “we fell into the old principles of the first half, which is why we got down in the first place.”

Campbell finished with 25 points. Flanders scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds. Dawkins had six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jakigh Dottin, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who played for D-I Towson University in Maryland from 2018-21, made 13 of 17 shots and scored 34 for Nichols.

Dawkins and Flanders will long be remembered in Stockton basketball history. Flanders is the two-tine New Jersey Athletic Conference defensive player of the year.

Dawkins is the program’s career leader with 390 assists. Stockton has been to four straight NJAC title games and made consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

But after Friday’s loss, Bittner talked more about what was to come off the court rather than reminisce. It’s the relationships that the two guards have built with their teammates and Bittner that will endure.

“Now, we’re friends forever,” Bittner said. “Now I don’t have to challenge them anymore. I just have to love them. Sports is the greatest thing to bring people from different backgrounds together. They’ve made some tremendous friends. I have no doubt they’re going to be in a text group for the next 50 years. When they go through the ups and downs of life, now they know they have a group of guys they can rely on. There’s nothing more important than that.”

PHOTOS Stockton vs. Nichols in NCAA basketball tournament

Stockton;32 36—68

Nichols;39 47—86

S: Campbell 25, Flanders 20, Dawkins 8, Lawrence 7, Azoroh 2, Gaither 4, Anguelov 2

N: Jones 16, Ferebee 15, Alectus 9, Rucker 7, Duckworth 5, Dottin 34