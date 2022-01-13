Stockton scores lowest points in a game this season, fall to New Jersey City

Kadian Dawkins led the Stockton University men's basketball team with 16 points, which tied his career high, but the Ospreys lost 79-63 to New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday
It was the lowest amount of points Stockton (11-3, 6-2 NJAC) scored in a game this season. The Gothic Knights (8-7, 5-3) led 42-29 at halftime.
DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored 10 to go with two rebounds and two blocks for the Ospreys. Jonathan Azoroh scored 11 and grabbed four rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood), Rynell Lawrence and Alan Glover each scored six. Flanders added eight rebounds and three steals.
Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) grabbed three rebounds.
NJCU started the game on an 18-8 run. In the second half, the Ospreys went on an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 50-42, but the comeback stalled when the Gothic Knights scored the next seven and eventually extended their lead to 79-63.
Stockton will host NJAC leader Rutgers-Newark (7-1 against conference opponents) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.
Women's basketball: Stockton lost 55-49 to New Jersey City in an NJAC game Wednesday.
The Ospreys (5-9, 3-3 NJAC) led 27-19 at halftime an 41-38 after three quarters. But the Gothic Knights (4-4, 2-2) outscored the Ospreys 17-8 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Madison LaRosa scored a team-leading 13 for Stockton. Grace Sacco (Ocean City) scored 10 to go with three assists, two rebounds and two assists. Emma Morrone grabbed eight rebounds and scored six. Sanaa Parks, Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) and Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) each scored five. Parks added 10 rebounds and two steals. Harris grabbed six rebounds.
Damaris Rodriguez scored a game-high 27 for NJCU.
Stockton hosts Rutgers-Newark at 1 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
