Stockton scores late to earn tie with Kean

The Stockton University men's soccer team scored late in the second half, forcing a 1-1 draw with Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup Saturday night in Union.
Aiden Hoenisch scored in the 73rd minute off a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1. It was the freshman's third goal of the season.
Liam Brett made two saves for the Ospreys, who outshot Kean 13-9, including 7-3 on goal.
Kean's Quadri Okunola scored in the 48th minute, and Dominic Rirdge made six saves. Kean moved to 4-4-3 overall and 0-1-2 in the NJAC.
The Ospreys (7-3-2 overall, 0-2-1 NJAC) will next play at home at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Salisbury.
