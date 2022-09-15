Stockton scores 5 in the opening half, dominates Centenary

The Stockton University women's soccer team scored five goals in the first half en route to a 7-0 victory over Centenary in a nonconference game Wednesday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys improved to 4-2-1.

Erica Dietz scored just two minutes into the game to start the scoring. Sydney Williams (Millville High School) scored in the sixth minute off an assist from Dietz.

In the 23rd minute, Kate Samuels scored off an assist from Grace Tecce, her second assist of the game. Jessica Lefkof scoredd off an assist from Heather Bertollo in the 35th minutes to extend the lead to 4-0. Bertollo then scored about four minutes later.

In the second half, Sydnie Nied scored off an assist from Logan Shaw in the 65th minute. Shaw capped the scoring in the 77th minute. Kate Samuels assisted on that final goal. Freshman goaltender Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made her first career start and made four saves in the first half. Catherine Goger made her collegiate debut in the second half and did not face a shot.

Men's soccer: Aiden Hoenisch and Sean O'Leary each scored to lead Stockton to a 2-0 victory over Neumann in a nonconference game. The Ospreys improved to 5-1-1 and extended their unbeaten streak to five games.

Stockton outshot the Knights 18-6.

In the first half, Stockton dominated the time of possession. The Ospreys outshot the Knights 10-2 during the first 45 minutes. Neumann put the pressure on in the second half, but Stockton's defense prevented any goals.

Stockton goaltender Liam Brett made three saves and recorded his fourth shutout of the season. Seth Walker made three saves in net for the Knights.