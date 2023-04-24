Stockton University freshman Kayla Kass was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Week in women's track and field, the league announced Monday.

Kass, a Country Prep graduate from Bayonne, was honored for her performances in the week of April 17-23.

At the Widener Invitational held Friday and Saturday, Kass finished seventh in a field of 98 in the 800-meter run. She finished in a personal-best 2 minutes, 12.07 seconds that is tops in the NJAC this season, second in the Metro Region and ninth in the nation (NCAA Division III). Kass also broke by more than two seconds the previous Stockton record (2:14.93) set in 2011.

Kass also excelled for the Ospreys during cross country and indoor track and field. She made the NJAC first team in cross county and, after nearing Rookie of the Week four times, was named the conference Rookie of the Year. During the indoor track season, she twice won weekly awards on her way to making the NJAC second team in the 800 and helping the 4x400 relay earn an honorable mention.