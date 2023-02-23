The stage is set.

The second-seeded Stockton University men's basketball will play top-seeded Rowan in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

The Profs (21-5, 16-2 NJAC) and the Ospreys (22-4, 15-3), two of the top programs in the conference, also played in the title game last winter. Stockton won the championship with a score of 95-91.

The Ospreys have now reached the NJAC final in four straight seasons, losing to The College of New Jersey in 2019-20 and New Jersey City in 2020-21.

"I think it's huge," said Stockton coach Scott Bittner, noting some players on the roster are playing in their fourth consecutive league final. "I don't think it's ever been done in the NJAC, a team making the league final four times in a row. So, we should go in there with some experience and at least know what's going to happen."

Rowan defeated Stockton 109-98 on Nov. 22 and 107-69 on Jan. 18, a few days after longtime assistant Bob Hutchings died. The Ospreys did not really have time to properly prepare and practice for that second meeting.

"We should've probably pushed it off or something," Bittner said.

Friday is a much-anticipated championship rematch and third meeting this season

The Ospreys feature DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.), Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic), Rynell Lawrence (Millville) and Ky Flanders (Wildwood), who was named the NJAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. Kadian Dawkins is also a key player.

The Profs feature local players Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) and Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph).

"They are really great," Bittner said of Rowan. "Most talented team in the league. I'm sure they want to make amends for last year. It's been a rival since the early 1990s. We are just continuing what (former Stockton coach) Gerry Matthews started."

Rebounding, protecting the ball and taking "your shots and not the shots they want you to take" are some of the areas the Ospreys want to have success in against the Profs, Bittner said.

"Shot selection is huge in these types of games," Bittner said.

Before Stockton's semifinal win Tuesday over Montclair State, Bittner wanted to see his team perform well on the defensive end. The coach said Montclair State runs "terrific action" and the Ospreys' "effort was through the roof." Bittner added Montclair is tough to guard, so it was a big win to get.

But now their eyes are on Rowan.

Last season, Stockton hosted the championship. The rematch Friday will be on Rowan's home court, which will be an advantage for the Profs, Bittner said. The coach added Stockton faithful will still make the trip.

The Ospreys have already earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament, Bittner said. Stockton has a strong strength-of-schedule and has one of the highest winning percentages in the nation, the coach added. So, the team does not need the automatic bid that comes with winning the conference title.

Stockton still wants back-to-back NJAC titles.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a madhouse and I’m sure it’ll be sold out,” Bittner said. “It’s great for the kids. It’s exciting. … I’m really proud of our guys.”