Stockton men's basketball practice at the Stockton athletic complex Monday Feb 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The New Jersey Athletic Conference Board of Athletic Administrators recently agreed to adjust the format of its conference women’s and men’s basketball schedules during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The decision will reduce the number of NJAC conference games played by each league basketball team from 18 to 9, and will delay the start of NJAC conference play in basketball until January 20.

