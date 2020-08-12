The New Jersey Athletic Conference Board of Athletic Administrators recently agreed to adjust the format of its conference women’s and men’s basketball schedules during the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The decision will reduce the number of NJAC conference games played by each league basketball team from 18 to 9, and will delay the start of NJAC conference play in basketball until January 20.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.