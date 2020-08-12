At least the Stockton University men’s and women’s basketball teams now have some certainty.
The New Jersey Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that the 2020-21 basketball season will begin Jan. 20 and consist of nine games instead of 18 because of the new coronavirus. Stockton men’s coach Scott Bittner said teams will also be able to schedule as many as three non-conference games.
“In the beginning, right away you’re like, ‘Oh no,’” Bittner said. “But when you think about it they’re doing right by the (players).”
The NJAC consists primarily of 10 NCAA Division III New Jersey public universities, including Stockton and Rowan University. The NJAC last month suspended all fall sports and said it will try to play them in the spring. The NCAA canceled all Division II and Division III championships this fall.
Wednesday’s decision means NJAC basketball players will not lose a year of eligibility.
The NCAA ruled last month that Division III student-athletes will not be charged with participation for the 2020-21 season if their team can complete only 50% or less of the sport’s maximum contests/dates of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is basically going to give certain guys another dozen games in their career,” Bittner said. “It’s the best case scenario for a kid.”
Bittner said practices will probably begin Oct. 1. The NCAA is permitting Division III teams 114 days for practice and competition.
“I just hope this holds true,” Bittner said of the new schedule. “It’s a confusing time (for players).”
