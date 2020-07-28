The New Jersey Athletic Conference canceled its fall sports season Tuesday due to ongoing health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes one month after The College of New Jersey, which competes in the NJAC, decided to independently cancel its varsity and club sports for the fall semester.
Many Press-area athletes attend NJAC schools, including Stockton and Rowan universities, William Paterson, TCNJ, Montclair State and Rutgers-Camden The NJAC also consists of Kean, Ramapo, New Jersey City and Rutgers-Newark. The conference competes in the NCAA Division III..
NJAC officials released a statement on the conference’s website Tuesday afternoon.
“The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Presidents Council, in consultation with the NJAC Board of Athletic Administrators, made the difficult decision to suspend all fall sport contests and league championships during the upcoming 2020 fall semester,” the statement said.
“The NJAC will pursue every avenue within the NCAA governance structure to explore the provision of a competitive season for the fall sport student-athletes during the spring 2021 semester and allow them to engage in practice and training opportunities during the fall 2020 semester.”
Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh issued a community letter Tuesday on the university’s website, citing the main factor in the decision was to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Fall teams can still participate in practices that are tentatively scheduled to start on Sept. 14. Athletes are encouraged to social finance, wear facial coverings when not working out and personal items such as towels and protective equipment cannot be shared.
Each sport and its respected coaches will develop specific plans to be released at a later date. Coaches can begin in-person work Monday.
“While this is heartbreaking and certainly not the decision that any of us hoped for, it has been informed by the current science and public health guidelines, the CDC, state and NCAA recommendations, and the consensus of the NJAC institutions,” McHugh said in the statement.
“I encourage student-athletes to reach out to your coaches if you have additional questions and I ask that we all look to support one another on this uncharted journey.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.