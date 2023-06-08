The Stockton University esports team was one of 16 to compete in the Collegiate Rocket League 2023 World Championships last weekend in Dallas.

But the Ospreys, who were the runners-up at last year's championships, didn't make it out of the group stage at the DreamHack Festival.

Stockton's Rocket League team — a fast-paced soccer-style video game played with rocket-powered cars — consisted of senior Brian Busse, of Hazlet; sophomore John Merendino, of Hauppauge, New York; and freshman Anthony Cooper, of Forked River in Lacey Township. Busse and Merendino were on the second-place team in 2022.

Stockton opened the tournament with a three-games-to-none loss to Columbia College (Missouri) on June 2. Stockton bounced back with a 3-2 win over Nevada-Las Vegas on Saturday but lost 3-1 to Berlin Phoenix (Germany) later that day.

Dr. Buhmann School & Academy in Hanover, Germany, won the world title, beating Fisher Falcons (Massachusetts) in the final.

"Playing in my last tournament, of course, was a lot of fun," Busse said. "I know I played really well. I'm not disappointed in my effort. It stinks not making at least the top eight, but overall it was very fun to play one last time at worlds."

Stockton's esports program manager Demetrios Roubos said he was proud of the team's effort all season and at worlds.

"Their stellar performance against international teams and resilience through adversity are testaments to their hard work, dedication and talent," Roubos said. "We look forward to what the future brings and are excited to continue supporting our players as they take on new challenges and soar to greater heights."