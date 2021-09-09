Stockton remains undefeated, shuts out Gwynedd Mercy

Gianna Morganti and Madison Maguire each scored twice and added an assist to lead the Stockton University field hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Gwynedd Mercy in a nonconference game Wednesday.
It was the third consecutive win for the undefeated Ospreys (3-0).
Morganti scored in the second and third quarters, including off a rebound in the 18th minute. The St. Joseph (now Academy) graduated leads the New Jersey Athletic Conference with eight goals this season.
The Ospreys scored the goals in the first quarter, including Maguire's goals in the fourth and 10th minutes. Cedar Creek High School graduate Tori Wilson scored in the seventh minute.
Wilson also added an assist. Kylie Mitchell made two saves in the shutout.
The Ospreys next play Eastern University at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
