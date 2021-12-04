Stockton remains undefeated in NJAC play, edges Ramapo

Kadian Dawkins and Azoroh each scored seven for the Ospreys. Dawkins led with seven assists and grabbed five rebounds. Jordan Williams scored five and grabbed five rebounds.

The Ospreys will host The College of New Jersey at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.

Women's basketball: Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Ospreys to a 75-71 victory over Rampo in an NJAC game. The freshman made five 3-pointers.

Grace Sacco (Ocean City) scored 13 and added a team-leading nine rebounds and six assists.

The Ospreys trailed most of the game, including 58-48 after the third quarter. Stockton tied the game 65-65 after LaRosa made a jumper with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. Thirty seconds later, LaRosa's layup gave Stockton a 67-65 lead. After that, the Ospreys kept adding to their lead to earn their third win in their past four games.

The Ospreys started slowly and trailed trailed 13-2 but cut their deficit to 34-32 at halftime. Stockton took a 41-37 lead early in the third quarter, but Ramapo went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead. Stockton only had the lead for 5:07 of the game's 40 minutes.