Stockton remains undefeated in NJAC play, edges Ramapo

DJ Campbell scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball team to a 69-66 victory over Ramapo College in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.
The Ospreys improved to 7-1 (3-0 NJAC) and won their third straight game.
Campbell (Vineland H.S.), Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) and Jonathan Azoroh each grabbed a team-leading six rebounds. Lubrano added 17 points. Campbell and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) each had two assists and two steals. Flanders added 13 points and three rebounds.
Campbell, Lubrano and Flanders each made three 3-pointers. The three former Cape-Atlantic League standouts also made all of their free-throw attempts. Campbell went 7 for 7, and Lubrano and Flanders each went 4 for 4.
The Ospreys trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half. Ramapo (1-5, 0-3) led 32-29 at halftime. With 4 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in regulation, the Ospreys trailed 59-58.
But Stockton took a 63-59 lead after two free throws and a 3-pointer from Flanders. The Ospreys did not trail again.
Ramapo shot 47.2% from the field, Stockton shot 34.5%. There were 13 lead changes. Ramapo had the lead for 22:38, more than half of the game.
Kadian Dawkins and Azoroh each scored seven for the Ospreys. Dawkins led with seven assists and grabbed five rebounds. Jordan Williams scored five and grabbed five rebounds.
The Ospreys will host The College of New Jersey at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.
Women's basketball: Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Ospreys to a 75-71 victory over Rampo in an NJAC game. The freshman made five 3-pointers.
Grace Sacco (Ocean City) scored 13 and added a team-leading nine rebounds and six assists.
The Ospreys trailed most of the game, including 58-48 after the third quarter. Stockton tied the game 65-65 after LaRosa made a jumper with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. Thirty seconds later, LaRosa's layup gave Stockton a 67-65 lead. After that, the Ospreys kept adding to their lead to earn their third win in their past four games.
The Ospreys started slowly and trailed trailed 13-2 but cut their deficit to 34-32 at halftime. Stockton took a 41-37 lead early in the third quarter, but Ramapo went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead. Stockton only had the lead for 5:07 of the game's 40 minutes.
Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) scored five and had two steals for Stockton (4-4, 2-1 NJAC). Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds. Emma Morrone scored nine, and Nalya Hill scored eight and grabbed six rebounds.
Stockton will host The College of New Jersey at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.
Indoor track and field: Stockton's men's and women's teams opened the season Friday in the Fastrack Season Opener at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York
Eight Ospreys finished in the top eight on the women's side, and seven placed in the top eight for the men.
Athletes from all three NCAA divisions competed in the event. There was no team scoring.
Three Stockton men posted career-high finishes in the pole vault, including senior Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) and sophomore Joseph Morales, both tying for fourth place with a toss of 4.10 meters. Keith Holland placed second with a throw of 4.25.
Freshman Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) placed fourth among 32 sprinters in the 60-meter dash (7.35 seconds). Sophomore newcomer Donnie Scott was eighth (7.44). In the invitational 60 dash, freshman Carson Latham finished in 7.10 to qualify for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships.
For the Stockton women, freshman Ashanae Morrison placed second out of 22 runners in the 60 dash (8.27 ) and third out of 17 in the triple jump (10.78). She qualified for the AARTFC Championships in the triple jump.
Jeanmarie Harvey finished as the top college performer and second overall in the pole vault (3.35). Kaitlyn Dermen, who was an unattached vaulter and a 2018 All-American while competing for Stockton, won the event
Susann Foley tied for third in a field of 13 in the high jump (1.55).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
