Stockton releases rescued terrapins

“You see female terrapins crossing the road more because they are looking for higher tides or altitudes to lay their eggs,” said John Rokita, assistant supervisor of academic lab services at Stockton. “We incubate eggs to be mostly female terrapins, so they can reproduce.”

The incubation temperature determines the sex of the terrapins. Eggs incubated at 30 degrees Celsius are female, while eggs incubated at 26 degrees Celsius and below turn male.

This year, Evelyn Kidd, of Ventnor, saved most of the turtles for the Stockton project.

“I live by the beach, so a lot of turtles fall into the sewer drains near my home,” she said. “I’ve been saving turtles since I was at least 12 years old.”

On average, Kidd said she saves 60 terrapins per year. She would love to organize an independent program where others can get involved in rescuing the species, especially schools and children. She wants people to rescue terrapins even when she is not around.

“I emailed the mayor of Ventnor about it, but she hasn’t gotten back to me yet.”