The Stockton University varsity eight was named Crew of the Week by the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference, the Ospreys announced Thursday.

Stockton, ranked second in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Region (Division III) this week, was honored for its gold-medal-winning performance at the Knecht Cup last weekend on the Cooper River in Camden County. On Sunday, Stockton won the Division III varsity-eight race for the first time since 1999.

The crew included Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.), Madelynn Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional), Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks. Stockton won in 7 minutes, 30.85 seconds, finishing 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Bryn Mawr. On Saturday, Stockton turned in the fastest qualifying time: 7:35.53.

Stockton was named the MARC Crew of the Week for the second time this spring. The Ospreys were first honored after winning their heat at the Manhattan College Invite on March 25.

This Saturday, Stockton will compete in the Upper Schuylkill Challenge, its final tuneup before the MARC Championships on April 30 in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

The Ospreys are one of three teams eligible to be ranked in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Region (D-III). St. Mary's, of Maryland, was No. 1, and Washington College, also of Maryland, was No. 3 in rankings released Wednesday. The Stockton varsity eight also was ranked second.

Stockton also was ranked first in the region among second varsity eights after that crew also reached the Knecht Cup final. The crew consisted of coxswain Kelley Mason, Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Allison Reed, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional) and Emma Dyrsten.