Stockton picked as favorite in NJAC preseason volleyball poll
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALl

Stocktonvball

Th Stockton University volleyball team practices Feb. 24 for its delayed season. The Ospreys will once again play in the fall this year, and they are picked to win the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Stockton University woman's volleyball team, a 14-time league champion, was selected Friday as the favorite in the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s preseason poll.

The Ospreys earned five first-place votes from the league's nine coaches who voted in the poll. Stockton will open its season Sept. 1 at home against Cabrini University.

In March, the Ospreys captured their second straight title in a COVID-shortened season that was held in the spring after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to the pandemic. Stockton finished went 7-0 in the conference-only schedule.

Stockton has won 11 NJAC title since 2006. 

Montclair State earned two first-place votes in the poll and was predicted to finish second. Kean got one first-place vote and was picked to finish third. Rowan, which did not compete in the shortened spring season, was picked to finish fourth.

The Profs were also selected as the dark horse.

Ramapo was selected to finish fifth, earning one first-place vote. Rutgers-Camden (sixth), Rutgers-Newark (seventh), New Jersey City(eighth) and William Paterson (ninth) round out the poll.

The Ospreys lost All-NJAC players Emily Sullivan, Julie Kohlhoff and Christie Louer to graduation but return two senior all-conference selections Charlotte Leon and Haley Green. Sophia Marziello, a graduate student, is also returning after a career-season, averaging 2.64 digs per set. 

Marziello also has 81 career aces.

Leon, a two-time all-NJAC selection, has more than 497 career kills to go with 122 digs and 155 blocks. Green, a first-team selection in the spring, posted a career-best 3.43 kills per set and a .403 hitting percentage.

Charlotte Leon headshot

Charlotte Leon is a two sport athlete in Volleyball as well as Track and field competing in discus and hammer throw at Stockton University. Galloway, NJ. March 8, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

 Kristian Gonyea

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

