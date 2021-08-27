Stockton picked as favorite in NJAC preseason volleyball poll

The Stockton University woman's volleyball team, a 14-time league champion, was selected Friday as the favorite in the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s preseason poll.

The Ospreys earned five first-place votes from the league's nine coaches who voted in the poll. Stockton will open its season Sept. 1 at home against Cabrini University.

In March, the Ospreys captured their second straight title in a COVID-shortened season that was held in the spring after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to the pandemic. Stockton finished went 7-0 in the conference-only schedule.

Stockton has won 11 NJAC title since 2006.

Montclair State earned two first-place votes in the poll and was predicted to finish second. Kean got one first-place vote and was picked to finish third. Rowan, which did not compete in the shortened spring season, was picked to finish fourth.

The Profs were also selected as the dark horse.

Ramapo was selected to finish fifth, earning one first-place vote. Rutgers-Camden (sixth), Rutgers-Newark (seventh), New Jersey City(eighth) and William Paterson (ninth) round out the poll.