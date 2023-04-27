Stockton University women's tennis teammates Sarb Devi and Lily Muir were named to the all-New Jersey Athletic Conference singles and doubles teams Thursday.

Devi, an Absegami High School graduate, became a three-time all-conference player in singles and a two-time all-conference player in doubles. Muir earned her second straight all-conference singles selection and first career doubles honor.

Muir and Devi, both juniors, were the top two singles players for the Ospreys and were partners on first doubles. The duo led Stockton to a 4-2 record in conference play and the third seed in the NJAC Tournament. The Ospreys lost to second-seeded New Jersey City on Wednesday.

Muir and Devi helped Stockton finish with a 12-5 record.

Muir went 3-3 in her six NJAC matches at first singles. Devi was 3-2 against conference opponents at second singles. Overall, Devi won eight times in singles this season. As doubles partners, the duo earned six victories. Muir and Devi led Stockton to a 12-5 record, the third-highest victories in the program's 22-season history and the most since 2012-13.

Audrey van Schalkwyk and Sophia Pasquale (Absegami) each finished with 13 singles wins, which tied for the team lead. Cristella led Stockton with 12 doubles wins.

Men's lacrosse: Stockton scored three straight late in the fourth quarter but lost 12-10 to Muhlenberg in a nonconference season finale Wednesday.

The Ospreys (12-5) trailed 12-7 with 12 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in regulation, Luc Swedlund scored to cut the deficit to 12-8, and Reegan Capozzoli scored back-to-back goals to cap the scoring with 5:35 left.

Capozzoli finished with four goals. Dante Poli scored three and added two assists. Swedlund scored twice. Ryan Anderson scored once and added an assist. Robbie O'Brien, Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S.) and Brendan McHale each had an assist. Tyler Horvath had seven ground balls and won 16 of 26 faceoffs. Colin Bernstein made 10 saves.

Dominick Visintin scored four for Muhlenberg (11-5).

Stockton will host a first-round Coastal Lacrosse Conference playoff game Tuesday. The opponent and time will be determined Sunday.

Women's tennis: Stockton lost 5-2 to New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal match Wednesday. The Ospreys (12-5) were the third seed and the Gothic Knights (11-5) were the No. 2 seed.

Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Carlee Cristella won 8-2 in third doubles. Bowman also won 6-3, 6-2 in second singles. New Jersey City won two doubles matches, and three singles. The outcome was clinched while two matches were still in progress, which were stopped due to NJAC postseason rules.