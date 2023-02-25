Freshman cleanup hitter Kevin Novobilsky totaled four hits and three runs scored as the Stockton University baseball team opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of Penn College on Friday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys won 3-2 in seven innings and then 11-1.

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional H.S.) won the opener with the fifth double-digit strikeout performance of his career. He gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out 12 in six innings. Reece Miller pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the save.

Tucker Elder homered for the Ospreys.

In the second game, Max Kaplan and C.J. Fredericks hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning to start the Ospreys on their way to a lopsided victory. It was the first career homer for both players.

The Ospreys put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Novovilsky went 3 for 3 and scored twice. Kaplan went 2 for 3 with two walks and scored four runs. Designated hitter Nick Avagnano went 3 for 5 and knocked in three runs.

Stephen DeMilio gave up one run in six innings to earn the win. Antonio Sansone struck out six in three scoreless innings for the save.

Softball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader with the nationally ranked University of Rochester, losing their season opener 5-4 in nine innings and then winning 5-4 at the Salisbury University Tournament in Maryland.

Rochester (1-3) is ranked 21st in the nation among NCAA Division III teams by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

In the second game, Stockton leadoff hitter Lilly James went 2 for 4, including a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the sixth, with three RBIs. Megan Sears went 2 for 3.

Nerina Tramp earned the victory in relief. She allowed no hits, one walk and struck out three in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the opener, senior first baseman Luyber, Michaela Luyber went 2 for 4 with two runs for Stockton. Sears also had two hits. Charli Czaczkowski hit a run-scoring double.