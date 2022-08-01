 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton names Phil Aumack as strength, conditioning coach

Stockton University named Phil Aumack as its fitness program coordinator and strength and conditioning coach, the university announced Monday. 

Aumack, who is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, was the assistant strength coach for the Ospreys from January 2018 to August 2021.

During that stretch, he implemented strength and conditioning programs for the baseball, softball, field hockey, women’s tennis and cross country teams. He also assisted with strength training for all Stockton's 19 intercollegiate squads.

Last year, Aumack works as a a sports performance coach for the St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Aumack also has experience at the college level from stints at Princeton and Seton Hall.

Aumack earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from East Stroudsburg in 2015. He earned his master's degree in sport conditioning and performance from Southern Utah in 2019.

Phil Aumack headshot

Aumack

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

