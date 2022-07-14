Stockton men's, women's track and field teams earn academic honors

The Stockton University men’s and women’s track and field teams each qualified for U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors for the 2022 season.

Teams needed to have a minimum grade point average of 3.10 to qualify.

The Stockton women’s team finished with a cumulative grade point average of 3.49, while the men’s team had a team grade point average of 3.10. The women’s team made the list for the 11th consecutive year, and the men’s made the team for the 10th time in the past 11 years. Todd Curll coaches the women’s, while Jayson Resch coaches the men’s team.

In addition to the team honors, five Stockton student-athletes qualified as USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes, including Egg Harbor Township graduate Darren Wan. The recent graduate made the list for the third consecutive year. William Gross also earned the honor on the men’s side.

For the women, Susann Foley, Lauren Preston and Shahyan Abraham made the list. Foley earned recognition for the third straight year, while Preston earned the honor for the second straight time.

To qualify for All-Academic, athletes needed a grade point average of 3.30 or higher and finished the season ranked in the top 50 in the nation in an individual event or top 35 nationally in a relay.

Wan earned multiple honors this season, including an All-America accolade after a sixth-place finish in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship. He also was USTFCCCA All-Region in the indoor weight throw and outdoor hammer throw. Wan was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second team in both events, as well.

Wan also was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America second team and CoSIDA Academic All-District II.