Stockton men's, women's soccer teams win

The Stockton University boys soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Neumann University on Wednesday.

Joseph Carbone scored the only goal for Stockton (3-4). Dino Gromitsaris earned the shutout win. Neumann (2-4) had one shot on goal. No further information was available.

Stockton will play at home on Saturday against John Jay college (0-2) at 3 p.m.

Women’s soccer: The Ospreys earned a 6-1 victory over Centenary in Hackettstown.

Heather Bertollo led the Ospreys (4-1-1) with three goals. Erica Dietz scored two and Sophia Drea scored one. Stockton had 11 shots on goal. Jill Pullis scored the only goal for Centenary (1-2).

The Ospreys will next travel to New Jersey City at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Volleyball: The Ospreys defeated Rutgers-Newark 3-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday. Set scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.