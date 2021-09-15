Stockton men's, women's soccer teams win

The Stockton University boys soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Neumann University on Wednesday.
Joseph Carbone scored the only goal for Stockton (3-4). Dino Gromitsaris earned the shutout win. Neumann (2-4) had one shot on goal. No further information was available.
Stockton will play at home on Saturday against John Jay college (0-2) at 3 p.m.
Women’s soccer: The Ospreys earned a 6-1 victory over Centenary in Hackettstown.
Heather Bertollo led the Ospreys (4-1-1) with three goals. Erica Dietz scored two and Sophia Drea scored one. Stockton had 11 shots on goal. Jill Pullis scored the only goal for Centenary (1-2).
The Ospreys will next travel to New Jersey City at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball: The Ospreys defeated Rutgers-Newark 3-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday. Set scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys (2-6, 1-0 NJAC) with 11 kills and a game-high .474 hitting percentage. Pinelands Regional High School graduate Emma Capriglione finished with nine kills. Aubrey Rentzel added a game-high 14 assists. Sophia Marziello added 12 digs and four aces. Alice Brandt finished with 12 assists and a match-high five aces.
Stockton led 14-6 in the first set, and put together an 11-3 run in the second set. The Ospreys had 16 aces in the match.
