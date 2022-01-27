 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton men's, women's games against Montclair State moved to Monday
Stockton men's, women's games against Montclair State moved to Monday

The Stockton University men's and women's basketball games against New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Montclair State scheduled for Saturday have been moved due to the threat of inclement weather.

Both games will now be played Monday in Montclair, Essex County.

The men (15-3, 10-2 NJAC) will play at 5 p.m., while the women (8-10, 6-6) will play at 7 p.m.

The Stockton men have won four straight games, and are currently the top seed in the NJAC. On the women's side, the Ospreys have three of their last four games. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

