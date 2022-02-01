Stockton men's, women's cross country teams earn academic honors

The Stockton University men's and women's cross country teams each qualified for United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team status.

Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.10 or higher to earn the honor.

Stockton men’s runner Sam Tenenbaum and women’s teammates Olivia Harris, Jessie Klenk and Amanda Logie each were named All-Academic Athletes.

The Stockton women's team posted a 3.601 cumulative team GPA, while the men's team had a 3.517.

Overall, 163 women's teams and 137 men's teams from NCAA Division III met the requirements for All-Academic Team honors.

Tenenbaum, Harris, Klenk and Logie qualified for All-Academic Athlete status with GPAs of 3.30-plus and a top 25% finish among the runners at the NCAA Metro Regionals.