Stockton men's, women's cross country teams earn academic honors

The Stockton University men's and women's cross country teams each qualified for United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team status.
Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.10 or higher to earn the honor.
Stockton men’s runner Sam Tenenbaum and women’s teammates Olivia Harris, Jessie Klenk and Amanda Logie each were named All-Academic Athletes.
The Stockton women's team posted a 3.601 cumulative team GPA, while the men's team had a 3.517.
Overall, 163 women's teams and 137 men's teams from NCAA Division III met the requirements for All-Academic Team honors.
Tenenbaum, Harris, Klenk and Logie qualified for All-Academic Athlete status with GPAs of 3.30-plus and a top 25% finish among the runners at the NCAA Metro Regionals.
Klenk, a health science major, placed 19th among 171 runners at the regional meet to earn an All-Region honor to go with her New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team selection. Harris, a Holocaust and genocide studies major, collected an All-Region award by finishing 27th at the meet. She was also an NJAC second- team runner. Logie, who majors in sustainability, finished 39th at regionals.
Tenenbaum, a history/secondary education major, was the top finisher for Stockton at five of the team’s six meets. He placed 34th among 162 runners at the regional meet.
