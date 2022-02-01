 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton men's, women's cross country teams earn academic honors
STOCKTON CROSS COUNTRY

Stockton men's, women's cross country teams earn academic honors

The Stockton University men's and women's cross country teams each qualified for United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team status.

Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.10 or higher to earn the honor.

Stockton men’s runner Sam Tenenbaum and women’s teammates Olivia Harris, Jessie Klenk and Amanda Logie each were named All-Academic Athletes. 

The Stockton women's team posted a 3.601 cumulative team GPA, while the men's team had a 3.517.

Overall, 163 women's teams and 137 men's teams from NCAA Division III met the requirements for All-Academic Team honors.

Tenenbaum, Harris, Klenk and Logie qualified for All-Academic Athlete status with GPAs of 3.30-plus and a top 25% finish among the runners at the NCAA Metro Regionals.

Klenk, a health science major, placed 19th among 171 runners at the regional meet to earn an All-Region honor to go with her New Jersey Athletic Conference first-team selection. Harris, a Holocaust and genocide studies major, collected an All-Region award by finishing 27th at the meet. She was also an NJAC second- team runner. Logie, who majors in sustainability, finished 39th at regionals.

Tenenbaum, a history/secondary education major, was the top finisher for Stockton at five of the team’s six meets. He placed 34th among 162 runners at the regional meet. 

+5 
Jessica Klenk headshot

Klenk

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Olivia Harris headshot

Harris

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Amanda Logie headshot

Logie

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
+5 
Sam Tenenbaum headshot

Tenenbaum

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

