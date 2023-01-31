Stockton men's, women's cross country teams, athletes earn academic honors

The Stockton University men's and women's cross country teams earned United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team status Tuesday.
Cooper Knorr, of the men's team, and the women's team's Jessie Klenk, Jaelyn Barkley, Kayla Kass, Rachel Hayes and Guinevere Kennedy all earned individual USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.
To qualify as a team, a squad must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.10 or higher. The women's team had a 3.59 GPA, and the men's team had a 3.21. Stockton was one of 137 women's teams and 119 men's from NCAA Division III to meet the requirements.
Knorr, Klenk, Hayes, Barkley, Kass and Kennedy each earned individual honors after posting GPAs of 3.30 or higher and finishing among the top 25% of runners at the NCAA Metro Regionals.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.