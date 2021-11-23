 Skip to main content
Stockton men's team beats Rutgers-Camden 113-56
Stockton men's team beats Rutgers-Camden 113-56

The Stockton University men's basketball team overpowered visiting Rutgers-Camden University 113-56 on Tuesday in Galloway Township. Kyion Flanders, a Wildwood High School graduate, led Stockton with 26 points. Flanders hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

The unbeaten Ospreys (4-0) hit 36 of 58 field-goal attempts and went 20 for 38 in 3-pointers. Stockton led 59-31 at halftime and continued to pull away.

The game was the New Jersey Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Rutgers-Camden dropped to 0-6.

It was the most points scored by the Stockton men's team since 1993 when the Ospreys had 123 points against Baptist Bible.

Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored 16 points and had four rebounds and three assists for the Ospreys, and DJ Campbell (Vineland) added 11 points. Kadian Dawkins contributed five rebounds, four points and 11 assists. Milo De Los Santos added 13 points, Jordan Williams scored eight points, and James Paul had seven points. Jamar Johnson had four assists.

For the Scarlet Raptors, Gavin Henry scored 10 points and Anthony Orzechowski had eight. Noel Gonzalez, a freshman from Pleasantville High School, scored seven points.

Women's basketball: The Ospreys (3-3, 1-0 NJAC) opened conference play with a 53-47 home win over Rutgers-Camden. Freshman Madison LaRosa scored a team-high 20 points, while Emma Morrone added 10 points and a game-high four steals.

Grace Sacco (Ocean City) scored 10 points and added four steals and three assists, while Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had nine points and six rebounds.

Rahzirah Blocker led the Scarlet Raptors (0-3, 0-1) with 20 points.

Kyion Flanders headshot

FLANDERS Stockton University men’s basketball player Kyion Flanders
