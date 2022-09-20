Stockton men's soccer wins fifth straight game: Roundup

The Stockton University men’s soccer team trailed twice but came on to beat host Haverford College 4-2 on Tuesday.

Owen Kitch, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, had a goal and an assist for the Ospreys (7-1-1), who won their fifth straight game and extended their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Haverford (2-4-2) scored first, but Kitch tied it with a header off a corner kick by Antonio Matos (St. Augustine). The Ospreys were down 2-1 but tied it when Uchechi Wokocha scored. Mike McKeown scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half to make it 3-2. Mohammed Bangoura assisted. Joseph Carbone added an insurance goal with 16 minutes left to play, and Ian Byrne (Lacey Township) had the assist.

Stockton’s Liam Brett made two saves for the win. Max Mouer and Alex Millones each had a goal for Haverford, and Dylan Ioffreda made five saves for the Fords.

Women’s volleyball: A big Stockton rally fell short in the fifth set as the Ospreys lost to host Rowan University 3-2.

The defending New Jersey Athletic Conference champion Profs won 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25 and 15-9. Stockton led 6-1 in the final set before being outscored 14-3 the rest of the way.

Haley Green led Stockton (5-5 overall, 0-1 NJAC) with 13 kills and Kate Louer had 12 kills. Aubrey Rentzel had 23 assists and Regan Mendick added 16 assists and 11 digs. Molly Eng had a match-high 25 digs and Camille De La Torre contributed nine kills.

Rowan improved to 11-1 on the season and 1-0 NJAC.