Stockton men's soccer team shuts out New Jersey City

The Stockton University men's soccer team (8-4-1, 4-0-0) won its fourth straight match with a 5-0 win over New Jersey City (7-4-1, 0-4-0 NJAC) on Wednesday night. Ervin Gjeli was the star of the game netting two goals and recording two assists.
The Ospreys dominated the first half, scoring three goals and outshooting the Gothic Knights 7-2. Gjeli scored his first goal of the game at 16:54 on an assist from Max Bond.
Gjeli followed up his goal by slotting a through ball to freshman Joseph Carbone who would score his first of two goals. Gjeli would net a penalty kick at the 28:43 mark to give Stockton a 3-0 lead going into the half.
In the 56th minute, Gjeli would get his second assist on a goal from Peter Kozlej to put the Ospreys up 4-0. Carbone scored his second goal in the 78th minute to give Stockton its fifth goal of the evening.
Goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris started and made two saves, before being subbed out for Liam Brett. Andre-Perez-Santalla finished the final 9:37 in net to record the shutout.
Stockton will play their next match at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 15 Montclair State.
NFCA Scholar-Athlete Honors: Seven members of the softball team qualified for Easton/NFCA All America Scholar Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The awards are given to any player who achieved a minimum 3.50 grade point average during the 2020-21 academic year. The seven Ospreys were part of 2,375 Division III players who qualified.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.