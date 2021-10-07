 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton men's soccer team shuts out New Jersey City
0 comments
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Stockton men's soccer team shuts out New Jersey City

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stockton University men's soccer team (8-4-1, 4-0-0) won its fourth straight match with a 5-0 win over New Jersey City (7-4-1, 0-4-0 NJAC) on Wednesday night. Ervin Gjeli was the star of the game netting two goals and recording two assists.

The Ospreys dominated the first half, scoring three goals and outshooting the Gothic Knights 7-2. Gjeli scored his first goal of the game at 16:54 on an assist from Max Bond. 

Gjeli followed up his goal by slotting a through ball to freshman Joseph Carbone who would score his first of two goals. Gjeli would net a penalty kick at the 28:43 mark to give Stockton a 3-0 lead going into the half.

In the 56th minute, Gjeli would get his second assist on a goal from Peter Kozlej to put the Ospreys up 4-0. Carbone scored his second goal in the 78th minute to give Stockton its fifth goal of the evening.

Goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris started and made two saves, before being subbed out for Liam Brett. Andre-Perez-Santalla finished the final 9:37 in net to record the shutout.

Stockton will play their next match at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 15 Montclair State. 

NFCA Scholar-Athlete Honors: Seven members of the softball team qualified for Easton/NFCA All America Scholar Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The awards are given to any player who achieved a minimum 3.50 grade point average during the 2020-21 academic year. The seven Ospreys were part of 2,375 Division III players who qualified. 

Three seniors, Angie Dunphy, Caitlin Hughes (Lacey Township) and Meg Murzello all qualified. They joined sophomore Vanessa Tancini, and freshmen Megan Dignam, Brittany Rifenburg and Stevie Unger.

Gjeli MS 20

Gjeli

Ervin Gjeli
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News