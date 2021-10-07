Stockton men's soccer team shuts out New Jersey City

The Stockton University men's soccer team (8-4-1, 4-0-0) won its fourth straight match with a 5-0 win over New Jersey City (7-4-1, 0-4-0 NJAC) on Wednesday night. Ervin Gjeli was the star of the game netting two goals and recording two assists.

The Ospreys dominated the first half, scoring three goals and outshooting the Gothic Knights 7-2. Gjeli scored his first goal of the game at 16:54 on an assist from Max Bond.

Gjeli followed up his goal by slotting a through ball to freshman Joseph Carbone who would score his first of two goals. Gjeli would net a penalty kick at the 28:43 mark to give Stockton a 3-0 lead going into the half.

In the 56th minute, Gjeli would get his second assist on a goal from Peter Kozlej to put the Ospreys up 4-0. Carbone scored his second goal in the 78th minute to give Stockton its fifth goal of the evening.

Goalkeeper Dino Gromitsaris started and made two saves, before being subbed out for Liam Brett. Andre-Perez-Santalla finished the final 9:37 in net to record the shutout.

Stockton will play their next match at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 15 Montclair State.