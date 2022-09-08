Stockton men's soccer draws with Misericordia

The Stockton University men's soccer team finished in a 1-1 draw with Misericordia in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Both goals were scored in the second half.

For the Ospreys (2-1-1), Owen Kitch (St. Augustine Prep) scored in the 68th minutes off a corner kick. His goal tied the game. Liam Brett made one save.

Stockton outshot Misericordia 14-4.

Trent Wall scored and Andrew Daubenspeck made seven saves for Misericordia (2-0-1).

Women's soccer: Alexa Krause scored in the first quarter to lead Drew to a 1-0 victory over the Ospreys in a nonconference game.

Stockton (2-2) outshot Drew 12-8.

Erica Fietz had five shots for Stockton (2-2). Sydney Williams (Millville) and Emily Hauk each had two. Megan Brady made three saves.

Anthi Panayides made six saves for Drew (3-0).

Field hockey: Naomi York scored in late the second quarter to lead Haverford College to a 1-0 victory over the Ospreys. Dalia Bercow assisted on the game's lone goal, and Mary Smith made five saves in the shutout.

Haverford outshot Stockton 16-9.

For the Ospreys (1-2), Alexandria Palumbo led the team with five shots (three on goal). Kirsten Bailey had two shots. Autumn Hunter and Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional High School) each added one.

Kylie Mitchell made eight saves.