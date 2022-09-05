Stockton men's soccer beats Ithaca 2-0

The Stockton University men's soccer team beat Ithaca College 2-0 Sunday to earn a split of two games at the Roanoke College Invitational in Salem, Virginia. Owen Kitch, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, and freshman Aiden Hoenisch each scored their first career goal for the Ospreys.
Stockton improved to 2-1 and Ithaca fell to 0-1-1.
Kitch, a junior defender, scored the winning goal with 6 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first half. Defender James McCombs assisted.
Hoenisch, a forward, added the insurance goal with 21:01 left in the game. Stockton goalie Liam Brett made four saves for the shutout.
Stockton women's soccer: The Ospreys lost 1-0 to visiting Scranton University, ranked 10th in NCAA Division III by the United Soccer Coaches, on Sunday in Galloway Township. Teresa Hegarty scored the only goal of the game for the Royals in the 66th minute on a free kick into the upper left corner.
Scranton outshot Stockton 13-2. Stockton goalie Megan Brady had four saves. Royals goalie Nicole Olson made one save for the shutout.
