Stockton men's lacrosse wins CSAC title

The Stockton University men's lacrosse dominated the first half Saturday and beat Montclair State 25-8 to win the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship in Galloway Township.

It was Stockton's second CSAC and conference title in program history, the first coming in 2019.

The Ospreys jumped out to an 11-1 lead after the first quarter and owned a 17-2 advantage at halftime.

Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys with seven goals. Sean Haddoc had four goals and two assists, and Reegan Capozzoli had four goals and an assist.

Dante Poli had a team-leading six assists and scored three. Tyler Horvath and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S.) each scored twice. Also scoring for Stockton were Aidan Shandley, Hayden Smallwood and Brendan McHale. Ryan Anderso had three assists, and Eric D'Arminio had two.

Mike McCreery and Matt Danscecs each scored twice for Montclair State (12-5).

Stockton improved to 16-2 and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The selection show for the tournament will air 9 p.m. Sunday at NCAA.com.

Softball: Rain traveling along the East Coast put a damper on the Ospreys in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, so much so that their season is done.

The NJAC Games Committee announced Saturday morning that due to inclement weather that has already impacted the tournament's schedule Friday and Saturday, the tournament won't be played to completion. The deadline for the NJAC to submit its automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is Sunday.

The Games Committee determined that per conference policy, the championship and league's automatic bid will be awarded to the team that achieves a 3-0 record in tournament play. Normally, the tournament operates under a double-elimination format, and the Ospreys were 1-1 and schedules to play Kean.

Top-seeded Rowan and fourth-seeded The College of New Jersey, both 2-0, will play for the title at 8 p.m. Sunday, with the winner earning the automatic bid.

Stockton lost to Kean 9-1 in the first round and beat Montclair State 3-1 in the loser's bracket to stay alive. Stockton ends the season 24-18.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.