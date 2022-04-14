Stockton men's lacrosse wins 5th straight

Dante Poli and Reegan Capozzoli each scored four goals to lead the Stockton University men's lacrosse team to a 14-13 victory over Kean University in a Colonial States Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

It was the Ospreys (8-2, 2-0 CSAC) fifth straight victory.

Stockton led 7-5 at halftime, and both teams scored five in the third. Kean outscored the Ospreys 3-2 in the fourth, but Stockton held on to win.

Sean Haddock scored twice and had an assist for Stockton. Logan Holleritter, Brenden McSorley, Eric D'Arminio and Luc Swedlund each scored once. Tyler Horvath had a team-leading 15 ground balls to go with an assist. He also won 20 of 29 faceoffs. Brendan Scanlon and Colin Wood also had an assist.

Eric Lindskog made 13 saves.

For Kean, Brady Moore scored five. Kyle Ryder and Anthony Porter each scored two.

Stockton hosts Rosemont College at 7 p.m. Saturday at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township.

Women's tennis: The College of New Jersey won 8-1 over Stockton in an New Jersey Athletic Conference match. TCNJ improved to 10-2 (3-0 NJAC). The Ospreys fell to 10-2 (3-1).

Stockton's Elena Nunez won third singles after her opponent was forced to retire. Nunez lost the first set 3-6, and was leading 3-1 in the second set when the match was stopped.

Nunez and Audrey van Schalkwyk lost a close match in second doubles, falling 8-7, 7-2. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) played the closest of the six singles matches. Her first set went to a tiebreaker, but she would still lose 7-6, (7-2), 6-3 at fourth singles.

Stockton hosts NJAC opponent New Jersey City at noon Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

