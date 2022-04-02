Stockton men's lacrosse wins 4th straight, hangs on to beat Montclair: Roundup

Luc Swedlund and Dante Poli each scored four goals as the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team held on to defeat Montclair State 15-14 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Poli added four assists.

Stockton (6-2) and Montclair (6-3) were tied 8-8 at halftime, but the Ospreys outscored the Red Hawks 5-2 in the third quarter. After Swedlund’s goal, Stockton led 15-12. Montclair scored twice in the next three minutes to put the pressure on the Ospreys, but they were able to close it out and earn their fourth straight win.

Montclair outshot Stockton 49-48.

Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City H.S.) and Sean Haddock each scored twice for the Ospreys. Reegan Capozzoli, Connor Albrecht and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) each scored once. Eric Lindskog made 14 saves.

Stockton travels to the University of Mary Washington at noon Saturday in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Softball: The Ospreys played a doubleheader with Ramapo, winning the first game 11-3 and losing the second 8-4.

In the first game, Stockton (10-6) scored six runs in the fifth inning and two in the second. Jenna Patterson had two RBIs and doubled. Gracie Meyer scored two runs and doubled. Charli Czaczkowski added two RBIs, two runs scored and two hits, including a double.

Kayla Posten and Lily James each drove in two runs.Brianna Segnello and James each had two hits. Samantha McErlane earned the win, pitching five innings and walking just two.

In the second game, Ramapo scored three in the first and sixth innings. Ramapo outhit the Ospreys 14-7. For Stockton, Czaczkowski, Michaela Luyber and Segnello each had RBIs. Patterson and Czaczkowski each doubled. Luyber added three hits scored twice.

Nicole Smith struck out three in six innings.

Stockton travels to Muhlenberg College for a doubleheader Sunday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The first game is set for 1 p.m., the second at 3 p.m.

Baseball: Stockton had a doubleheader with Ramapo, losing the first game 6-1 and winning the second game 9-2.

In the second game, the Ospreys scored five in the first and three in the seventh. Stockton outhit Ramapo 11-9.

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional) struck out 11 in eight innings. Phil Santa Maria (ACIT) pitched an inning. John Perrino had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Dominic Meleo had two hits, scored twice and added an RBI. Perrino, Meleo and Giovanni Sciarrotta (Barnegat resident) each tripled.

Thomas Elgrim had two hits, one run scored and an RBI.

In the first game, the Ospreys took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Tommy Talbot singled in Elgrim. Ramapo scored three runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Ramapo outhit Stockton 10-4.

Stockton’s Phil DeMarco pitched 51/3 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits. Jeremy Ruka struck out two and allowed just one hit and one run in relief. Luke Fabrizzi and Meleo each had a hit. Meleo added two stolen bases.

Ramapo’s Nick Danbrowney pitched eight innings and struck out two.

Stockton travels to Arcadia University at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Women’s tennis: Stockton defeated both William Paterson and Kean 9-0 in its first two New Jersey Athletic Conference matches.

Against William Paterson, Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won third singles 6-0, 6-1. Pasquale and Audrey van Schalkwyk won second doubles 8-1. Sarb Devi (Absegami) won second singles 6-1, 6-0. Devi and Lily Muir won first doubles 8-1. Muir also won first singles 6-0, 6-1.

Against Kean, Pasquale won third singles 6-0, 6-0. Pasquale and van Schalkwyk won second doubles 8-2. Devi won second singles 6-3, 6-0. Muir and Devi won first doubles 8-2.

The Ospreys improved to 9-1.

Stockton hosts Rutgers-Camden at noon Saturday in Galloway Township.

Men’s and women’s track and field: Stockton had some impressive performances at the The College of New Jersey Invitational.

Carson Latham won the men’s 100-meter dash in 10.84 seconds. He also won the 200 (22.13). Jessie Klenk won the women’s 1,500 run in 4 minutes, 54.22 seconds and was second in the 800 dash (2:23.82). Sam Tenebaum won the men’s 5,000 run (15:49.61), and Kiersten Clem won the women’s 1,500 run (19:13.47). Susann Foley finished first in the women’s high jump (1.60 meters).

Lauren Preston won the women’s pole vault (3.50), and teammate Madison Fey was second (3.05). Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) won the men’s shot put (13.82), and Shahyan Abraham won the women’s shot put (12.40).

Ashanae Morrison placed second in the women’s 100 dash (12.84). Shelton Sainvil was second in the men’s javelin (52.78). Cooper Knorr was third in the men’s 1,500 run (4:01.73).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

