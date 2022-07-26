Stockton men's lacrosse to join newly formed league in 2023

The Stockton University men's lacrosse team will compete in a new league in 2023.

The Ospreys, who played in the Colonial States Athletic Conference from 2019-22, capturing the league championship twice, will join the Coastal Lacrosse Conference, a newly formed league that features programs from the Coast-To-Coast Conference and the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

The C2C and NJAC, of which Stockton is a member, do not sponsor men's lacrosse.

"There were two sets of three teams that were looking for a legitimate, solidified conference," Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf said Tuesday after the school announced the move in a release. "It just aligned perfectly. We are excited. This is easily one of the top conferences in the county, immediately."

Kean, Montclair State, Christopher Newport, Salisbury and the University of Mary Washington will compete in the new conference. Last season, Salisbury and Christopher Newport both reached the NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinals. Salisbury won the C2C championship with a 15-10 victory over Christopher Newport.

The Ospreys advanced to the second round of the national tournament, falling to Salisbury 22-13. Stockton (17-3) won the CSAC title and went undefeated against conference opponents. The CSAC featured some teams that only had 11 or 15 players, and that made some games uncompetitive, Zulauf said.

Salisbury was the top-ranked team in the nation for some of the season.

"I'm definitely very happy" with the move, Zulauf said. "Now we are moving into a conference where every single game is a really big matchup and a lot is on the line when we take the field, which is what our players deserve and want."

The Ospreys also won the CSAC championship in 2019. Stockton competed in the Skyline Conference from 2007-17 and the Knickerbocker Lacrosse Conference from 2000-06.

In the new league, players will be awarded weekly and yearly athletic and academic honors and — after the NCAA-mandated two-year waiting period— an opportunity to earn an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, the Stockton release said.

"I think we have been improving to get to the point where we are at, and this conference will benefit us and help us continue to improve as a program. The competition here will certainly help make us better," Zulauf added.

The CSAC sent an email to Stockton on Jan. 24 informing the university that the Ospreys, Montclair and Kean were being kicked out of the conference. Zulauf said the CSAC made the decision six months earlier but waited until January to inform the three schools, Zulauf said.

"The CSAC handled it very, very poorly," Zulauf said. "I thought that was really the final example of why in general we shouldn't be associated with the CSAC. They kind of, out of nowhere, just kicked us out. We were looking for the next best option, and this certainly was a scenario that was best for all six schools involved."

Ocean City High School graduates Noam Levy-Smith and Hayden Smallwood and Chase Mendyk and Matt Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) play for Stockton.

"All of our players are very happy to have a real conference," Zulauf said," and to have an opportunity to have every game on our schedule really matter for us. We are definitely excited about that. It's the right time. It's really great for our student athletes to be able to play on this platform and continue to show our program belongs playing with the best teams in the country."