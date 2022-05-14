Stockton men's lacrosse season ends with second-round loss to Salisbury

It was a tough task for the Stockton University men's lacrosse team.

After winning 15-straight games, the Ospreys' streak came to an end on a rainy Saturday afternoon with a 22-13 loss to Salisbury in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Sea Gulls, who are 12-time national champions, are the top-ranked team in the nation by the United States Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Salisbury (19-1) led 12-9 at halftime.

"We didn't fear this team," Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf said. "We knew that it was a tough task, but we came in confident and felt like we belonged here. We knew we had a chance to pull off the biggest upset in the country. Obviously, we fell a little bit short, but it was not due to a lack of effort or confidence. Our guys were ready to go."

Stockton (17-3) earned an automatic bid into the tournament after capturing the Colonial States Athletic Conference title May 7. The Ospreys, who won their first-round game Wednesday, entered Saturday's game as the top scoring team in the nation with an average of 20.58 goals per game.

This season, Stockton went undefeated in the CSAC and set a program record for most consecutive wins.

"I think it was a great year for the program and these guys who put in so much work," Zulauf said. "I think they got the credit they deserved. … They have raised the bar at the program. That just helps us each year to set it higher and keep looking to achieve bigger and better things."

On Saturday, Sean Haddock scored a team-leading four goals for the Ospreys. Eric D'Arminio added three assists and a goal. Tyler Horvath had a team-leading six ground balls and an assist. Reegan Capozzoli scored three. Eric Lindskog made 11 saves.

The Sea Gulls jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but goals from Stockton's Dante Poli, Ryan Anderson and Connor Albrecht cut the lead to 4-3. The Ospreys trailed 6-4 before Salisbury's Cross Ferrara scored unassisted late in the first quarter to extend the lead to 7-4. Ferrara scored a game-high five and added two assists.

After back-to-back goals from Haddock in the second quarter, Stockton trailed 9-7. Salisbury's Isaac Thrasher and Ferrara both scored unassisted to extend the lead to 11-7. Stockton again pulled within two after Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S) and Capozzoli scored, but Charlie White scored for the Sea Gulls to make the score 12-9 at halftime.

Poli finished with four ground balls and two goals.

"You can never necessarily be too happy because we are greedy and want to win every game, so it's tough to end in a loss," Zulauf said. "But, overall I am very happy with how far this team has come. The mark of a good team, a great team like we were, is that we were able to improve throughout the year.

"We just gave the No. 1 team in the country a really good run for an entire game. I am very proud of these guys and what they have done and what they have accomplished."

Salisbury opened the third quarter with five straight goals, taking control of the game with a 17-9 lead. Stockton scored three in the third and trailed 18-12 after 45 minutes.

Salisbury outshot Stockton 53-34.

"I told them pretty much the same thing I always do, and that is to control what we can control, stay mentally tough and win the next play" Zulauf said about his message after Salisbury came out strong to start the third quarter.

"We started to win the next few plays and started to score some goals of our own. We just wanted to keep putting the pressure on them. … Our goal is not always to win, it's to play our best and keep playing. If there is time, we are out there trying to win the next play and have that mentality."

Standout Luc Swedlund finishes his career with 279 career goals, which is third in NCAA Division III history. The senior averages 4.3 goals per game. Salisbury defended him well, which the Ospreys expected, Zulauf said. But he added the attacker did a lot off the stat sheet Saturday, which showed his leadership.

"It was unfortunate for him because he usually the guy who we get the ball to and he can score," Zulauf said about Swedlund.

Losing the standout to graduation will be tough.

"It's a huge loss, not just in terms of on-field production but his leadership and the stuff he has done off the field," the coach added. "It will be tough to replace it, but other guys will get opportunities and get to step up."

Zulauf will also miss the rest of the seniors.

"I'm so appreciative of what they have done," he said. "They have raised the bar at the program. Now the guys who return have to keep pushing it forward like they did."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

