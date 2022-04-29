Stockton men's lacrosse outscores Eastern 22-19

The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team gave up the first five goals of the game but scored the next nine and beat host Eastern University 22-19 on Thursday in St. David’s, Pennsylvania.

Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (14-2) with seven goals and Dante Poli had five goals and five assists.

Sean Haddock contributed four goals and two assists, and Eric D’Arminio had three goals. Reegan Capozzoli added two goals, and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist. Goalie Eric Lindskog made eight saves, including two in the final four minutes to help preserve the win.

The Ospreys fell behind 5-0 but led 8-5 after the first quarter. Stockton was up 13-10 at halftime. The Eagles (7-9) tied it at 15-15 but Stockton led 17-15 after three quarters and held the lead. Eastern cut the lead to 21-19 but Poli scored with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left to put Stockton up by three goals.

For Eastern, Nicholas Fanelli had five goals and five assists, and brother Christopher Fanelli scored five goals. Ethan Myers had 19 saves.

Softball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader with visiting Arcadia University in Galloway Township. Stockton won the first game 1-0 on a two-hitter by Nerina Tramp. She struck out five. Arcadia (28-7) won the second game 4-3. The split left Stockton at 22-16.

The Ospreys got only three hits off Arcadia pitcher Juliana Presto in the first game, but scored the only run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Stockton freshman Charli Czaczkowski doubled. With two outs she took third on a wild pitch, and she scored on another wild pitch.

Arcadia went up 3-0 in the first inning of the second game. Czaczkowski hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Lilly James singled in Stockton’s second run in the fourth inning, and she extended her hitting streak to 11 games. Kayla Posten’s sacrifice fly tied it at 3-3 in the fifth. Arcadia scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. Presto was the winning pitcher in relief.

Track and field: Darren Wan, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, finished 10th out of 23 competitors in the men’s hammer throw College Division with a best throw of 55.78 meters. The field included throwers from NCAA Division I schools such as Penn State, Clemson and Arkansas. Wan, a senior, finished second out of three NCAA Division III throwers. His best throw came on the second of his three attempts.

Baseball: The Ospreys lost to host Rowan University 10-6 in the first game of a home-and-home series. The Profs outhit Stockton 12-9.

Rowan, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III by D3baseball.com/NCBWA, improved to 28-6 overall and 14-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton dropped to 16-20-1 on the season and 6-9 NJAC.

Jordan Nitti went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs for Stockton. Dominic Meleo had a two-run double and a single, and Thomas Elgrim had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Stockton used six pitchers.

For the Profs, Hunter Wroniuk and Trip McCaffrey each had three hits, and Chris Curcio and Ryan Mostrangeli both had three RBIs. Mike Shannon (5-1) was the winning pitcher.

