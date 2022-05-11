Stockton men's lacrosse opens D-III tournament with impressive win over UMass Boston

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The first-quarter score was pretty close Wednesday.

That did not last long as the Stockton University men’s lacrosse team dominated the rest of the game.

Sparked by a strong second quarter, the Ospreys earned a 26-11 victory over the University of Massachusetts Boston in an NCAA Division III first-round game at G. Larry James Stadium. The Ospreys (17-2) will play Salisbury (18-1) at noon Saturday.

Stockton scored 10 second-quarter goals Wednesday.

“I’m just super proud of the preparation this week and just our execution. I thought we had a great mentality coming into this game and we knew what we had to accomplish,” said Stockton senior attacker Luc Swedlund, who entered the game ranked third in the nation with 4.5 goals per game. Swedlund scored five Wednesday.

“I’m proud of our guys,” he added. “It was a little tight in the beginning, but we just pulled away and kept playing our game."

Dante Poli opened the scoring off an assist from Reegan Capozzoli about four minutes into the first quarter, giving the Ospreys a 1-0 lead. Gavin Admirand scored back-to-back goals for UMass Boston to take a 2-1 lead. Capozzoli then tied the game 2-2. Each team traded goals that kept the score tied 3-3. Swedlund scored with 1:18 remaining to make it 4-3 after the first quarter.

Stockton continued to pile it on in the second.

Swedlund scored twice and Capozzoli, Poli, Tyler Horvath, Sean Haddock and Brendan McHale scored in a 12-minute span to extend the lead to 11-3. UMass Boston (17-3) finally scored a minute later, but three straight goals from Haddock, Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City High School) and Poli gave the Ospreys a 14-4 lead at halftime.

“Our offense just started clicking,” said Poli, a senior attacker who finished with a team-leading eight goals and added three assists. “We started to move the ball around really well and we were getting open looks, like we have been all season. It really started clicking in the second quarter.”

Overall, Poli was pleased with the game and how his team played collectively. But he committed some penalties late in the game that he was not happy about and wants to correct, he said. Poli added that the mentality was to win the next play, something his team achieved.

“Personally, I thought we would come out and score,” Poli said. “I think we were seeded poorly, but I’m glad we came out and showed what we were made of out there.”

Swedlund has 279 career goals, which is third in NCAA Division III history. The Randolph High School (Morris County) graduate is five away from becoming second on the all-time list. On Wednesday, he also had an assist.

The Ospreys’ dominant second quarter was all about execution, Swedlund said.

“We just kept it rolling after that,” he said. “I knew if we executed our game plan, we would have a good chance of winning.”

Stockton earned an automatic bid into the tournament after capturing the Colonial States Athletic Conference title Saturday. The Ospreys entered as the top scoring team in the nation with an average of 20.28 goals per game. Stockton was undefeated in the CSAC and their victory Wednesday was their 15th straight.

“I think you never approach it that way,” Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf said about whether the team knew Wednesday would be a blowout win. “I just know, the way we are playing right now, we always have the capability of doing that, especially with how potent our offense is. We are able to create turnovers and play fast.”

Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) and Poli each scored twice, and Swedlund, Eric D'Arminio and Capozzoli each scored once in the third quarter, helping the Ospreys’ extend their lead to 21-6. In the fourth, Poli scored twice and Haddock added another goal, making the score 24-8. Poli scored his eighth goal late and Aidan Shandley added another goal to extend the lead to 26-11.

Horvath finished with a game-high 14 ground balls and won 20 of 37 faceoffs. Haddock added three goals and two assists. Cappozolli scored three and had an assist. Logan Holleritter had five ground balls and an assist. Eric Lindskog made 12 saves.

“It’s always great when you can win in an NCAA Tournament game, especially our home field and to advance and keep our season going in front of our fans,” said Zulauf, who noted it was the first time Stockton hosted a tournament game. “It is a special thing.”

Salisbury, one of the top programs in the nation, earned a first-round bye. The Ospreys will have two more practices before the game, watch some film and “give (Salisbury) our best shot,” Swedlund said.

“Salisbury is a great team, and we are just excited for the opportunity to go there and have the chance to play against them,” Swedlund said. “We are just going to prepare like normal.”

Added Zulauf: “This was a great win (Wednesday), but we need to put this behind us and focus on the task at hand, which is taking on the best team in the country. But our guys are ready for it.”

