The Stockton University men's lacrosse team exploded for 11 goals in the third quarter, putting behind it a poor first half on the way to a 14-12 win over Kean in a Coastal Lacrosse Conference game.

Stockton (10-3 overall, 2-1 CLC) trailed 7-0 at halftime. Kean fell to 10-3 (0-1).

Dante Poli led Stockton with four goals to go with an assist. Luc Swedlund had three goals and two assists. Sean Haddock and Stanley Kolimago each scored three, and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City H.S.) added a goal.

Reegan Capozzoli had two assists and Steven Woolery added one. Colin Bernstein made 18 saves.

Stockton went into the third quarter down by seven, and tied the game with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the period. Smallwood started the rally, following by Kolimago, two goals by Swedlund, two more by Kolimago and then Poli's tying goal.

Swedlund's third goal with 1:49 left in the third gave the Ospreys a 10-9 lead, and advantage they didn't relinquish the rest of the game.

Nick Thorne scored three goal to go with an assist, and Tommy Pellegrino added three goals to lead Kean.

Women's tennis: The Ospreys beat Ramapo 9-0 on Wednesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.

The Ospreys improved to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the NJAC. Ramapo fell to 5-7 (1-2).

Lily Muir won first singles 7-6, 6-2. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won second singles 6-0, 6-0, and Audrey van Schalkwyk won third singles 6-0, 6-0. Rounding out the Ospreys' singles winners were Carlee Cristella, Kierstyn Fenimore and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City), all in two sets.

Muir and Pasquale won the top doubles 8-3. Cristella and van Schalkwyk won second doubles, and Bowman and Fenimore won third.