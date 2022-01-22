 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton men's basketball wins third straight
0 Comments
STOCKTON

Stockton men's basketball wins third straight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University men's basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday, beating Ramapo 71-59 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) led the Ospreys with 21 points and six rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 12 and grabbed four rebounds, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Stockton, which improved to 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the NJAC, led 35-24 at the half.

Marquise Kindel and Mansfield Warren each scored 13 to lead Ramapo (4-11 overall, 3-8 NJAC).

Stockton will next host rival Rowan at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township. 

Indoor track and field: The men's and women's teams began a stretch of five meets in 21 days Friday, competing in the Gotham Cup at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. It was Stockton's first meet since Dec. 10. 

Freshman Carson Latham set a program record and career-best in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.08 seconds. He finished 12th out of 64 sprinters. It was just his third collegiate meet.

Keith Holland won the pole vault (4.55) out of a field of 20 competitors. It was the 19th victory of his career (indoor and outdoor combined). Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) finished 12th out of 39 athletes in the weight throw (15.01).

Senior William Gross finished eighth out of 40 in the shot put (13.08), which was second among NCAA Division III competitors. Ian Santiago placed 11th out of 30 in the triple jump (12.39). Erik Ackerman was 12th out of 50 runners in the mile (4:21.32).

For the women, Khristina Washington (Hammonton) placed 13th out of 44 competitors in the long jump (4.87). Jeanmarie Harvey tied for fifth out of 18 in the pole vault (3.20). Kierstin Clemplaced 10th out of 24 in the 3,000 (11:19.85). Jessie Klenk finished 12th out of 37 runners in the mile (5:19.44). 

Latham, Ackerman, Wan and Klenk qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships.

Stockton will compete in the Widener Invitational on Friday and the McElligott Invitational at Haverford on Saturday.

0 Comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News