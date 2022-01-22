Stockton men's basketball wins third straight

The Stockton University men's basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday, beating Ramapo 71-59 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) led the Ospreys with 21 points and six rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 12 and grabbed four rebounds, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Stockton, which improved to 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the NJAC, led 35-24 at the half.

Marquise Kindel and Mansfield Warren each scored 13 to lead Ramapo (4-11 overall, 3-8 NJAC).

Stockton will next host rival Rowan at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Galloway Township.

Indoor track and field: The men's and women's teams began a stretch of five meets in 21 days Friday, competing in the Gotham Cup at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. It was Stockton's first meet since Dec. 10.

Freshman Carson Latham set a program record and career-best in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.08 seconds. He finished 12th out of 64 sprinters. It was just his third collegiate meet.