Stockton men's basketball top Rosemont

The Stockton University men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games with a 69-66 win over host Rosemont College on Saturday in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Jordan Williams led the Ospreys (10-1) with a career-high 17 points, making all seven of his field goal attempts and going 1 for 1 from the line.
DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Milo De Los Santos had 10 points. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) scored nine points, and Kadian Dawkins contributed seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Stockton led 38-30 at halftime and held the lead. For Rosemont (2-8), Marlon Sharpton and Zaire Mitchell scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Stockton doesn’t play again until it hosts Misericordia University at 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
