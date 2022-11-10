Stockton men's basketball set to defend NJAC title, aims for more success than last year

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Martin Anguelov wanted to join the fun.

Last season, the 2021 Wildwood Catholic Academy competed with the Ranger Community College men’s basketball team in Texas. He could have remained there, but he was afforded an opportunity to come home and play on a top-ranked team with loads of talent.

Anguelov transferred to Stockton University this year and is expected to make an impact on an Ospreys team that made headlines last season and enter this year with high expectations.

Last year, Stockton won the New Jersey Athletic Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Sweet 16. The Ospreys went 26-5 (15-3 NJAC).

Much of that team returns when Stockton opens its season this weekend in the Penn State-Harrisburg Tip-Off Tournament. The Ospreys will take on Baruch College at 6 p.m. Saturday and the host school at 3 p.m. Sunday.

"I saw the success the team was having and the way they were playing and how well they jell together," Anguelov said of his decision to transfer. "It just looked fun. That was definitely attractive to me. When I talked to coach (Scott Bittner), I realized I could fit quickly into this program."

Bittner agreed.

"I think he's a perfect fit basketball-wise," Bittner said. "I love him because I know he loves basketball as much as I do. That's really all I ask of kids. If you love to play and love to work out and love to compete as much as I do, I don't think you'll have a problem with me. … So, Martin is my kind of kid."

Anguelov, along with Tayvon Gaither and Diante Miles (Wildwood) are some of the newcomers for Stockton. The three will get playing time and need to work out fundamentals, Bittner said.

The team wants to build its identity as the year unfolds, and will look to other ways besides relying on their three standouts — DJ Campbell (Vineland), Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Kadian Dawkins. Those three contributed a lot last season and will again this year.

Last season, Campbell was named the NJAC Player of the Year. The junior was also a National Association of Basketball Coaches First Team All-American, the NABC District 4 Player of the Year and the Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

He feels no pressure to repeat his success as he is confident in his work ethic.

"We are more motivated than ever because we are coming off a championship," Campbell said. "We just want to forget about what happened last season and start fresh and keep that same chip on our shoulders. … I know we still have those little jitters we won last year. I just want us to have a quick turnaround. This is a new season. No one cares what we did last season. Let's keep that same energy for this season."

A strong defender on the team, Flanders was the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. He was not a defensive player in high school, but that changed in college, especially last season when his role in the team really changed.

The senior anticipates guarding top offensive players again this season. Also, Flanders gets to play with his brother Miles, a freshman. The two had played together in high school, and Kyion said Miles has matured more as a player this time around.

"It was fun doing it," Flanders said. "To change my role and the expectation the team has for me is great. I'm willing to live up to the expectations the team has for me."

Playing with other local players is fun, Anguelov said. He knows a lot of the players and said the team jokes around and gets along. But even though the chemistry is there, the Ospreys are about business, Anguelov said. He hopes that will lead to more success than last year, which is the program's goal.

"I think when you get guys like that, it helps," he said. "I'm glad to share the court with them. Everybody wants to win."

Stockton is the favorite to repeat as NJAC champs, receiving seven of the 10 first-place votes in the conference's preseason poll. The team is also ranked ninth in the nation in D3hoops.com's preseason poll.

"We are very excited," Flanders said. "We have been playing hard and working well. Some of the new additions are fitting in great. We are grateful to have them this year. I think we will do well.

"Most teams are looking for us this year. They got us No. 1 in preseason polls so you know how that is. Most teams won't look at it very politely. So, they are going to be coming for us. But I think the best thing about this team is we are more poised and connected. … We will be ready for anything they have for us."

The connection of the team is a strength, Campbell said. Flanders noted another strength is on the offense. The Ospreys are fixing things on defense to add that, as well. For Bittner, the confidence of repeating and being even better than last year is there, they "just need to play as hard and be as hungry as last year."

"It's business as usual," the coach added. "I think we are excited. The kids are excited. Coaches are always cautiously optimistic. … We just concentrate on ourselves this time of year and hope we have enough talent and play hard enough and our fundamentals are where they need to be."