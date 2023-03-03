The Stockton University men’s basketball team didn’t take the direct route to the NCAA Division III playoffs this year.

But the Ospreys will still get to host at least one tournament game.

Stockton (22-5) failed to get the automatic bid to the tournament last Friday when it lost to Rowan University 103-88 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship game.

But the Ospreys received an at-large bid to the 64-team national tournament and will host the first and second rounds of the four-team pod at the Stockton Sports Center in Galloway Township. The Ospreys will play La Roche University, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the first round.

The winner will meet either St. Lawrence (19-7) or Mary Washington (19-8) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Stockton in a second-round game. St. Lawrence and Mary Washington will play at 4 p.m. Friday in the first game of the pod.

“We knew we were getting in the tournament due to our regional ranking, and our strength of schedule was one of the top three or four in the country,” Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. “And our winning percentage is really high, so we knew we were getting in. It was just a matter that we didn’t know if we would host or not.

“It’s nice to be home. We’ll practice in the old gym (less than 100 yards from the Sports Center), and the kids don’t have to miss class, so that’s pretty big. We had a great practice (Wednesday). I kind of feel like a renewed sense of urgency, especially with our seniors. It’s like win or go home. I feel good about where we are.”

Last year Stockton topped Rowan 95-91 in the NJAC title game and automatically made the tournament. Stockton then hosted the first two rounds and won twice. The Ospreys made it to the Sweet 16 but lost to Christopher Newport 93-54 in Marietta, Ohio.

Most of Stockton’s top players returned this year, including DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, along with Kyion Flanders (Wildwood), Rynell Lawrence (Millville), Johnathan Azoroh, Kadian Dawkins, Milo De Los Santos and Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic).

Cambell leads the Ospreys with 18 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds per game. Azoroh had a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game. Flanders is averaging 11.6 points, Dawkins 11.4 per game, and Anguelov 9.3.

La Roche, winner of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, is led by senior guard Devon Darrell, the AMCC Player of the Year who has averaged 20.3 points and 4.1 assists. Forward Joe Pipilo has averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Other key players for the Redhawks include Jordan Grayson (10.8 points) and Michael Brooks (8.6 points).

“La Roche has a really good perimeter player (Darrell), their point guard is terrific,” Bittner said. “They’re long and athletic, the kind of team you figure you’re going to meet in the NCAA Tournament. There really shouldn’t be any easy ones. They’re a lot better than the team in our first game last year (Stockton beat Wilson College 87-52 in the first round in 2022).”