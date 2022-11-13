Stockton men's basketball opens season with two wins

The Stockton University men's basketball team opened its season this weekend at the Penn State-Harrisburg Tip-Off Tournament.

The Ospreys left Middletown, Pennsylvania, with two wins. They beat Baruch College 69-60 on Saturday, and then overcame a slow first half to beat the hosts 72-69 on Sunday.

Stockton led Baruch 37-34 at halftime Saturday against Baruch. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) led Stockton with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Kadian Dawkins and D.J. Campbell (Vineland) each scored 12 and grabbed four rebounds. Dawkins added seven assists, and Campbell had four. Milo De Los Santos scored 11, and Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine.

On Sunday, the Ospreys trailed the Nittany Lions 42-32 at halftime.

Campbel sparked Stockton's comeback, scoring 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. Anguelov scored 17 off the bench, hitting three of six 3-point attempts. Flanders scored 12 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Campbell added six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Stockton (2-0) will head back to Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. Wednesday when it plays at DeSales University.