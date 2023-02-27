The Stockton University men's basketball team found out Monday where its road to a national championship quest begins.
Stockton (22-5) earned an at-large bid to the tournament and will host a four-team pod. The Ospreys will play La Roche University in the first round Friday. La Roche (20-7), in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, won the Allegheny Mount Collegiate Conference.
If Stockton wins Friday, it will play the winner of Mary Washington (19-8) and St. Lawrence (19-7), who will play Friday in Galloway Township.
The Ospreys were the runners-up in a competitive New Jersey Athletic Conference, losing 103-88 in the final to Rowan (22-5). Stockton won the NJAC last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the national tournament.
The Ospreys are led offensively by All-NJAC second-teamer D.J. Campbell (Vineland H.S.) with 18 points per game. Ky Flanders (Wildwood) is the NJAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Kadian Dawkins was an NJAC honorable mention. Other key players include Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic), Rynell Lawrence (Millville) and Jonathan Azoroh.
Rowan (22-5) earned the automatic bid and will host a four-team pod in the opening round, playing Cal Lutheran (13-13) on Friday. Montclair State also earned an at-large bid to the tournament, the third team from the NJAC.
