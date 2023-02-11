Kadian Dawkins and DJ Campbell each scored 14 points to lead the host Stockton University men's basketball team to a 74-61 victory over New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday.
It was Stockton's seventh straight win.
Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, added nine rebounds and four assists.
Ky Flanders (Wildwood) scored 13 for the Ospreys (21-3, 15-2 NJAC), and Jonathan Azoroh and Tayvon Gaither each added 11. Azoroh also had nine rebounds. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) ans Milo De Los Santos each scored five.
Kayton Darley scored 19 for New Jersey City (11-13,6-11).
Women's basketball: Stockton lost 63-52 to New Jersey City. The Ospreys (12-12,7-10) led 18-15 after the first quarter but trailed 39-25 at halftime.
Imene Fathi (wildwood) led Stockton with 23 points, including five 3s. Adriyana Jennings scored eight and had four rebounds. Nicole Strumolo scored six. Skylar Fowlkes (Vineland) scored four. Madison Dulude, Madison LaRosa and Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami) each scored three.
Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) grabbed four rebounds and scored two.
Damaris Rodriguez scored 22 for New Jersey City (13-10,13-4).
