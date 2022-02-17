Stockton men's basketball closes our regular season with win

DJ Campbell scored a team-leading 21 points to lead the Stockton University men's basketball to 89-70 victory over New Jersey City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys (21-4, 15-3 NJAC) ended the regular season in first place in the conference and are the top-ranked team in the NCAA Division III Region IV. Stockton's 21 wins so far are the most since 2015-16 season, and the most under coach Scott Bittner.

Campbell (Vineland H.S.) added a game-high eight rebounds Wednesday. He made four 3-pointers. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 14 points. Kadian Dawkins and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) scored 13 and 12, respectively. Lawrence made two 3s.

Stockton shot 53.3% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc. The Ospreys led for 38 of the game's 40 minutes.

Denzel Banks scored a game-high 23 for the Gothic Knights (11-14, 8-10).

Stockton enters the NJAC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Ospreys will host the winner of No. 9-seeded Ramapo and No. 8-seeded College of New Jersey in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Women's basketball: The Ospreys lost 67-57 to New Jersey City to end the regular season. Stockton led 47-33 after three quarters, but was outscored 24-10 in the fourth.

Madison LaRosa scored a team-leading 16 for the Ospreys (10-14, 8-10 NJAC). Emma Morrone scored 11, tied her career-high with nine assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Nalya Hill scored 10 and finished with nine rebounds. Adriyana Jennings had a career-high nine rebounds to go with a season-high nine points. Jaiden Harris (Our Lady of Mercy) scored four.

Stockton enters the NJAC Tournament as the No. 7 seed. The Ospreys host No. 10-seeded Rutgers-Camden in the first round 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

