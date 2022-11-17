Stockton men's basketball beats DeSales in OT

The Stockton University men’s basketball team remained unbeaten Wednesday with a 73-70 win in overtime over host DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, was the only Osprey in double-figures with 22 points, and had eight rebounds and four assists.

The game had 21 lead changes and 12 ties.

Stockton improved to 3-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 2-1.

Stockton’s Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added nine points and had six rebounds and three assists, and Kadian Dawkins had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Martin Anguelov and Jonathan Azoroh each contributed eight points, and Azoroh had six rebounds. Nick Duncsak scored five points, and Jamar Johnson added three points and four steals.

Campbell’s jumper gave Stockton a 64-61 lead with under three minutes left in regulation, but a DeSales 3-pointer tied it with over two minutes left. There was no more scoring in regulation.

In overtime, Flanders hit two free throws to put the Ospreys up for good at 71-70 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left. Stockton freshman Tayvon Gaither made two foul shots with 23 seconds remaining.

For the Bulldogs, Jordan Holmqvist led with 17 points, and Elijah Eberly had 14 points and nine rebounds. Mason Barnes added 12 points.